It would take a couple of days for them to resume: Operators

With the situation in Bengaluru remaining grim in view of the large-scale arson and violence on Monday, omni bus services from Tiruchi to the Garden City were suspended on Tuesday.

The torching of several omni buses belonging to a leading travels of Tamil Nadu in Bengaluru and slew of the violent attacks on vehicles of Tamil Nadu prompted omni bus operators from plying services to that city.

Although State Express Transport Corporation buses were operated in the Tiruchi – Bengaluru sector, the services were up to Hosur beyond which the operation depended on the ground level situation in Bengaluru.

Omni bus operators in Tiruchi said it would take a couple of days for the services to resume to Bengaluru in view of the tense situation in that city.

Many of the omni operators preferred to suspend services to Bengaluru from Tiruchi on Monday itself following the torching of several private buses belonging to Tamil Nadu in Bengaluru.

With the situation remaining tense in Bengaluru, the services to that city have been completely suspended for the next two days, said the operators in Tiruchi.

Another omni bus operator felt that the services might resume only from early next week once it was clear that normality had been fully restored in Bengaluru. The services to Bengaluru from Tiruchi were being operated both during day time and night.

Up to Hosur

A senior official of the government –owned State Express Transport Corporation said bus services in the Tiruchi – Bengaluru sector were being operated up to Hosur.

The operation of buses beyond Hosur depended on the ground level situation in Bengaluru, he added.

The suspension of services to Bengaluru from Tiruchi is bound to hit movement as buses remain the main stay of travellers to that city as there was only one train service passing through Tiruchi to Bengaluru.