Disease carriers:Pools of stagnant water have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes in Tiruchi.— Photo: A. Muralitharan

The Golden Rock area has emerged a hotspot for incidence of fever in the city forcing the health authorities to draw up a special plan to carry out anti-mosquito drive.

It is said that the number of fever cases is on the rise in the area since August. Cases were reported from wards such as 30,31,32,33, 36 and 63, which were part of the Golden Rock zone of Tiruchi City Corporation.

According to sources, a total of 21 persons were admitted to a hospital for fever in Golden Rock in September. It has gone up to 24 in October with 12 days to spare during the current month.

On an average 2 to 3 fresh fever cases are being admitted to the railway hospital in Golden Rock daily from various residential colonies of Golden Rock, causing concern to residents and officials of the Corporation.

Since the fever cases were on the rise, Collector K.S. Palanisamy inspected the cleaning drive and anti-mosquito fogging operations in the Golden Rock area a few days ago.

Besides reviewing the distribution of nilavembu kudineer, which helped in building immunity against dengue, he visited some of the houses and checked the cleaning and chlorination of drinking water sources.

M. Geetharani, City Health Officer, told The Hindu that the Corporation had been carrying out preventive measures against dengue in the Golden Rock area during the last few weeks following the rise in number of fever cases.

She said two medical teams had been formed to carry out preventive measures.

It would cover all residential colonies, houses and streets in six wards in the Golden Rock area and also the Railway workshop. The medical teams would take steps to destroy mosquito larvae.