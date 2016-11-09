The Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association has decided to stage a “waiting agitation” from December 7 at Chennai if the State government failed to implement their 25-point charter of demands.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at its state-level meeting held here on Tuesday. State and district-level office bearers and its members took part in the meeting. State president K. Palanisamy presided. The association has planned to make representations to the government on November 25 through Collectors at the district headquarters.

It has urged the government to provide time-bound pay-scale and Rs. 3,500 as pension for those who retired after putting in 33 years of service. Creation of a separate department, filling up of vacant posts, increase the amount for nutritious meal centres to buy soap, match box, broom stick and phenyl to Rs. 200 a month from Rs. 50 and provision of infrastructure such as chair, table, almirah and register were their other demands.