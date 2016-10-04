PURE AND AFFORDABLE: A view of the newly opened drinking water plant at Tiruchi railway Junction on Monday.— Photo: M. Srinath

Rail passengers boarding and alighting at Tiruchi railway junction can henceforth get clean drinking water at a nominal price.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has installed Water Vending Machines (WVM) at Tiruchi Junction, a major station in the Southern Railway. Three WVMs were commissioned at Tiruchi Junction on Monday by Divisional Railway Manager A.K. Agarwal.

The machines have been installed on platform 1 at either end and the other machine on platforms 4 and 5 at the Chennai-end. One more machine at platforms 6 and 7 will function shortly.

The WVMs will provide pure drinking water after seven stage purification at a much lesser price as compared to packaged drinking water.

One litre water (refill) costs Rs. 5, while it is Rs. 8 with container. Five litres of water (refill) is priced at Rs. 20, while it is Rs. 25 with container.

A senior IRCTC official said nine such machines were being set up in Tiruchi Railway Division in the first phase. In addition to Tiruchi, the WVMs would be installed at Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram and Ariyalur in the near future.

The machines have already been installed at Thanjavur Junction, the official said adding that the railways would supply power and water to the WVMs.

In Phase two, 27 machines would be set up in different railway stations across the Tiruchi Division.

The machines were being set up following an announcement by the Railway Minister in the Rail Budget 2015-16 to ensure availability of clean drinking water at very low cost to the people.

The Railway Board had mandated the IRCTC with the task of installing the WVMs at chosen railway stations.