Plea for special legislation in Parliament to pave way for the traditional sport

Veera Vilayattu Meetpu Kazhagam and Jallikattu Paadhugappu Sangam have embarked on a signature campaign to enlist support from the public to save ‘jallikattu,’ a traditional bull-taming sport, and thereby the Indian native cattle breeds.

The campaign was launched in Tiruchi on Friday by the two organisations which have started obtaining signatures from public belonging to various walks of life by circulating pamphlets to them. The plan is to obtain one lakh signatures in the coming days from public across the district, said T. Rajesh, State president of Veera Vilayattu Meetpu Kazhagam.

The campaign has already been kicked off in Sivaganga and other districts to garner public support for ‘jallikattu.’ Signatures from public from all the districts in the State would be consolidated and forwarded to the offices of the President, Prime Minister and Chief Minister, said Mr. Rajesh.

Along with representatives of like-minded organisations, they have planned to meet all the MPs from Tamil Nadu soon with a plea to save ‘jallikattu’ by speaking in its favour in the Parliament, said P. Ondiraj, State secretary, Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Paadhugappu Nala Sangam.

Misconception

There was a misconception that ‘jallikattu’ was confined to only few districts whereas there was all-round support for this traditional sport across the State. Hence, it was decided to embark on a State-wide signature campaign from public to mobilise support and urge the Centre to save ‘jallikattu’ by bringing in a special legislation in the Parliament to pave the way for the conduct of the traditional bull-taming sport which has been going on for centuries, said Mr. Rajesh.

The exercise was also to urge the Central government to make an appropriate amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to remove bulls from the list of performing animals to enable the conduct of ‘jallikattu,’ Mr. Ondiraj said.

The organisations fighting for the conduct of ‘jallikattu’ have also planned to meet the Prime Minister and the President to request them to take immediate steps to save the traditional sport and save the native cattle breed, Mr. Rajesh said.