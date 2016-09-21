mouth shut:Residents of Panayapuram staged a novel protest demanding provision of drainage facility on Monday.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

Residents of Panayapuram village near Srirangam, on Monday, staged a novel protest here on Monday before submitting a memorandum to District Collector K. S. Palanisamy, by tying their mouth with a piece of cloth, demanding immediate provision of drainage in their locality.

Poor drainage system in the village was resulting in stagnation of sewage water, the agitators said.

Demand

Led by D. Muthukumaran, the villagers demanded provision of underground drainage in the village.

They expressed apprehension over possible outbreak of an epidemic in the village due to the absence of proper drainage system in the village.