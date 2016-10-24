The commissioning of the new road overbridge across the railway level crossing at Odathurai along the banks of the Cauvery in Tiruchi may have enabled vehicle users to reach Chennai Bye Pass road from Chinthamani without taking a circuit route.

However, the residents of Devathanam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Gurusamy Nagar, Moovender Nagar, Sanjeevi Nagar and neighbouring residential colonies continue to suffer due to non-completion of subway.

The subway under the railway line was planned to enable the residents of various colonies to go to their places without travelling on the road overbridge. It was constructed at a cost of Rs. 44 crore. It included the railway portion.

The work on the bridge, which connects the Chinthamani area of the city with Chennai By-pass Road, was started in May 2010 with the participation of Highways Department and the Southern Railway.

It was finally completed in first quarter of 2016 after undergoing various hurdles.

However, the subway work is ye to be completed fully, making the life difficult for the residents living near the road overbridge.

Although vehicle users, particularly two-wheeler riders, can use the subway, they feel that many works, particularly related to fine-tuning, are still pending. The subway road is unfinished. Moreover, it is prone to water stagnation, apparently due to unproductive drainage system.

“The subway is unfit for road users during rainy season due to water stagnation. Many aspects of construction of subway are still unfinished. It is a time to complete all pending works,” says K. Deenadayalan of Moovender Nagar, a regular user of the sub-way.

S. Viswanathan, vice- president, Thanneer organisation and former Director of Physical Education, Bharathidasan University, said that water stagnation was a serious issue. It should not be neglected.

The authorities concerned should find a solution to the issue.

All other pending works should be completed immediately, he stressed.