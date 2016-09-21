National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi is all set to launch a community radio to cater to the need of the students, faculty members and neighbouring villages. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Telecommunication have permitted the institute to start the community radio service. They have been allotted wavelength too.

G. Kannabiran, Director-In-Charge, NIT-T, told The Hindu that it was one of the significant initiatives intended to make use of the broadcasting method to reach out to the target audience consisting of students, faculty members, hostellers and others. The community radio could also be utilised by residents living within 15-km radius of the college.

B. Venkataramani, Co-ordinator, Community Radio Project, said a well equipped studio was being established on the campus to house the community radio station. All necessary equipment have been set up. A transmitter has been installed. A team of five engineers of Broadasting Engineering Corporation of India from Bengaluru had arrived for the installation. Besides installation, they would provide technical inputs for operating the studio and the radio station. A team was being imparted training for running the station. Mr. Kannabiran said the job of running the studio and developing content and programmes would be given to a group of students and faculty members.

The programmes would be based on basic education, technical education, entrepreneurship development, health, environment, women development and others. It would give an exposure to the students and faculty members on radio broadcasting, techniques, content development, commercial promotion and others.