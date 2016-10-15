Even as investigation is under way into the case relating to missing of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl child from the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here recently, police on Friday released a new photograph with better clarity of the three suspects who are said to have taken away the child.

The photographs released were that of a woman, a man and a minor boy. Police sources said the new photos were obtained after sifting images from cameras installed at Tiruchi railway junction.

Special teams

Special teams were on the job of tracing the missing child and the three suspects who had taken away the child from the Government Hospital premises here on October 6.

The child’s mother, Saranya, who was pregnant, came to the Government Hospital along with her child Sadhana to meet the doctor.

A woman aged around 35 years, a man aged around 45 years and a 10-year-old boy approached Saranya and volunteered to take care of her child when she had to meet the doctor. After meeting the doctor, Saranya found her child and the trio missing from the Government Hospital campus. The Government Hospital police registered a child-missing case and launched a probe.

The new photos were obtained after sifting images from cameras installed at Tiruchi railway junction