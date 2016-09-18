In a significant move, Bharathidasan University has restricted its admission to distance education programmes within the State.

The move is said to be the outcome of a University Grant Commission directive that asked both State and private universities offering distance education courses to restrict them to the territorial jurisdiction of the respective States. It has come into effect from the current academic year itself.

Confirming the decision, a senior university official told The Hindu that no candidates from other States and overseas could get admission under distance mode through study centres in other States. The decision had been conveyed to the study centres as well. The permission given for study centres functioning in other States would be cancelled.

Explaining the reasons behind the move, he said the directive was aimed at improving the quality of education on distance education mode.

New study centres

The varsity has decided to sign four memorandums of understanding for starting new study centres in the State.

It would enable students of Tamil Nadu to explore the possibilities for learning through distance mode. Similarly, steps would be made to strengthen the distance education mode.

Earlier, the UGC, an apex body in higher education learning, had sent repeated letters and directions to the State and private universities and the higher education secretaries of all States to take steps to stop admitting students through franchising arrangement with private coaching centres and other institutions.

Pointing out to the “deteriorating standards” of some of the programmes conducted through distance education mode, the UGC had said that it impressed upon all the institutions to limit the system of programme delivery of distance education to the neighbourhood of their main campus or at the most within the State to ensure quality of distance education and credibility of the entire system of education.