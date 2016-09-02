The new Commissioner of the Tiruchi Corporation, N. Ravichandran, on Thursday said that importance will be given to redressing grievances of residents.

Shortly after assuming office as Commissioner of Tiruchi Corporation, replacing N.S. Prema, who attained superannuation on Wednesday, Mr. Ravichandran said he would ensure immediate action on public grievances. Officials would be sensitised to give priority to redressing public grievances.

Besides implementing ongoing projects, he would take steps to improve services of the Corporation to the residents.

Later, he released draft electoral rolls of Tiruchi West and Tiruchi East Assembly constituencies in the presence of officials. He distributed draft rolls to the residents, who visited the Corporation on Thursday. He asked the voters to check and cross check their names in the voters’ list.

Mr. Ravichandran held a meeting with M. Geetharani, City Health Officer, and senior officials of public health department. He took stock of the preventive measures being taken against dengue and other communicable diseases and steps taken to prevent mosquito breeding.

Pointing out the forthcoming monsoon season, he asked the officials to list out vulnerable areas so as to take pre-monsoon preventive steps to control mosquito breeding.

Effective steps should be taken on clusters, where dengue and other cases were reported. Similarly, awareness campaigns should be carried out to create awareness among people about the need for destroying mosquito breeding sources.