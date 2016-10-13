: In a bid to enhance visible policing within its jurisdiction and attend to emergency situations swiftly, the city police have put in place a new beat system to curb offences.

Field level police personnel chosen for each beat would be spared of other duties to enable them concentrate the task of policing in their respective jurisdiction. They would not be disturbed for some months to get acclimatised with the topography of their respective areas and interact with residents.

They would move around in their respective jurisdictional areas and position themselves in the beat buildings. Four police personnel would be posted exclusively for every beat with two of them deployed during day time and the remaining during the night hours. In an effort to reach out to the community, the beat police personnel would move in the areas assigned to them and keep a watch on Automated Teller Machines besides collecting particulars regarding locked houses and vital installations if any.

The city police have under its jurisdiction 14 police stations falling under four Police Ranges – Cantonment, Fort, Golden Rock and Srirangam. The number of beats in the city would be 63 with Srirangam Range having the maximum number of 19 beats under its limits followed by Fort Range with 18 beats. The number of beats in Cantonment and Golden Rock Ranges would be 14 and 12 respectively.

The new beat system has been introduced from Tuesday and fresh patta books circulated to the police. The patta books would be placed at various points including ATMs and the beat police covering their respective areas would have to mention the name and time at which the place was covered for monitoring of their day-to-day working.

They would be the first to attend to any problem cropping relating to law and order or crime occurring in their respective area, the Commissioner of Police M.N. Manjunatha said.

The patrol vehicles and the respective jurisdictional officers would follow next, said the Commissioner adding that the beat police personnel would extend any sort of police-related help required by the residents.

The existing bike patrolling teams constituted to check property crimes and codenamed ‘Alpha and ‘Beta’ have been disbanded. Instead, personnel who formed part of the ‘Alpha’ and ‘Beta’ teams have been brought under the new beat system for patrolling.