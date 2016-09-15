Visitors looking at dolls in an exhibition in Tiruchi on Wednesday.— Photo: M. Moorthy

Attraction in designs, perfection in painting and precision in theme — these are the three slogans which the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar) has adopted to market the Navarathiri dolls this year.

Apart from the usual dolls each depicting the divine form of god or goddess such as Lord Ganapathy or Sri Lakshmi, it is the set doll which has been on display this year.

Obviously, each set has at least five dolls, although the number depends on the particular episode or the details of a specific legend.

For instance, the Alwar set has a row of dozen Alwars while the ‘Jatayu Moksham’ set depicts the liberation of Jatayu by Lord Rama.

“Every details of a legend has been carefully incorporated in the set, so that the set dolls will not only attract elderly persons but also motivate the children to understand the Indian culture and legend -- one of the goals of Navarathiri festival,” says R. Gangadevi, Manager of the Poompuhar, Tiruchi.

The Gopika dance, the Raamayanam and Bharata Natyam are the other major sets which are on display.

To cater to the needs and taste of the visitors, dolls from Rajasthan and West Bengal states have also been included.

K.S. Palanisamy, District Collector, inaugurated the exhibition here on Wednesday. It will be open till October 13.