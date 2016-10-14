Mystery shrouds the death of a youth who had in the past identified himself with environmental issues.

Electrician K. Jawahar (20) of Karunavathy Nagar, Nanjikkottai, near here was frolicking in the Grand Anicut Canal waters and jumping off the Irwin Bridge in the town when he met with a watery grave. Rescuers recovered his body near the Kandithampattu-Pottuvasavadi area and Thanjavur Taluk police launched investigations.

When information on his purported speech on avoiding use of plastics and call for a more environment-friendly world spread, police started looking into whether he killed himself or died accidentally. Further investigations were under way.