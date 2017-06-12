Murder case of milk van driver cracked

more-in

Over one-and-a half years after a milk van driver was murdered with the body found in the Cauvery here, a special team of the city police cracked the case and arrested four persons in connection with the murder.

The special team seized the weapons used in murdering G. Senthilkumar (39) and got the accused remanded to judicial custody. Those arrested were S. Rajavelu, G. Navinkumar, M. Prithviraj and M. Alagarsami.

The Srirangam police received a complaint in August 2015 from the Village Administrative Officer of Thimmarayasamuthram stating that a body of an unidentified man was found under the Cauvery old bridge.

As the body bore multiple injuries, the Srirangam police registered a case treating it as suspicious death initially and launched the investigation after sending the body for a post mortem. Following completion of the post mortem, the police altered it as a case of murder.

A special team was constituted on the direction of the Commissioner of Police to establish the identity of the victim; motive behind the murder and the accused involved in the offence. During the course of investigation, the team established the identity of the victim as Senthilkumar of Kovandakurichi in Lalgudi taluk. Senthilkumar was a milk van driver.

Based on secret information while carrying out probe, the special team picked up Rajavelu and Navinkumar and inquired them. The duo confessed to the police team that they along with Prithviraj and Alagarsami murdered Senthilkumar, a police press release here said.

It further came to light during inquiry that Rajavelu who was involved in selling gem stones had a live-in relationship with a woman by name Navaneetham (38). The release further said Senthilkumar who was a milk van driver used to frequent the house of Rajavelu and had an illegal relationship with Navaneetham.

Rajavelu came to know about the illegal affair through his friend Alagarsami and hatched a plot to eliminate Senthilkumar along with the trio. As per the plan, Rajavelu called up Senthilkumar, who stayed at Nochiyam, asking the latter to come near Kambarasampettai check dam built on the Cauvery river.

The release further said the four persons murdered Senthilkumar using ‘áruval’ and dumped the body in the river and escaped from the spot.