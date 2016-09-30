A daily wage earner who had allegedly murdered a car driver recently near Tiruverambur on the city’s outskirts and reportedly confessed to the investigators of having committed seven more murders in the district over the years was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

The accused, T. Sappani (34), was produced before a Judicial Magistrate here and remanded in custody in the case relating to the murder of car driver Thangadurai (34).

Special police teams of Tiruverambur which probed the car driver murder case picked up Sappani for inquiry based on cell phone details, the sources said.

While confessing to the investigators of having murdered Thangadurai, Sappani also admitted to have committed seven more murders in the district between 2010 and 2016 , sources added.

Among the victims, as admitted by Sappani, were his aged father C. Thekkan (75) and a 70-year-old woman S. Kokila. Sources said in all the eight murders which Sappani claimed to have committed were done for gain.

Barring one, in the remaining cases Sappani had allegedly committed the murders by throwing boulders on the head of the victims. The bodies were all buried in Tiruverambur police station limits.

Police said they would seek custody of Sappani following his confession of having committed more murders. The places where the bodies were buried would be dug up to find out if the corpses were there, the sources added.