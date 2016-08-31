LED lights to replace conventional ones in airport

In an effort to reduce mounting power bills and save energy, the Tiruchi international airport authorities have gone out on a big way towards achieving this by installing energy efficient LED lights at key areas in the airport.

The work of installing LED lights replacing the conventional lamps has commenced at the fast growing airport witnessing robust movement of international passenger traffic every day.

As per the plan, the entire perimeter area running to several kilometres on the boundary is proposed to be replaced with LED lighting system. Sources said LED lights would be installed in a phased manner in various areas within the airport and its vicinity.

The work of installing LED lights had been carried out in the departure side of the new international terminal building. The same lighting system would be in place at the arrival side soon for which works had been awarded. Flood lights at the apron area are proposed to be fitted with LED lamps. The existing high masts would be replaced and fresh ones with its length higher than the old ones.

The airport’s average power bill a month was nearly Rs. 55 lakh.