The stretch along the Oyamari Road in the city connecting the Chennai By Pass seems to have become a convenient spot for dumping of waste materials.

Mounds of waste materials could be found dumped along this road abutting the Cauvery posing a serious hazard to the environment. Although Corporation authorities have installed caution boards at few spots warning public to desist from dumping garbage along the stretch, waste materials of different types could be seen strewn along the stretch emanating foul smell.

Many a time waste materials dumped along the road are set afire making it difficult for motorists to ply on the road as thick smoke engulfs the area.

Thick smoke coupled with foul smell makes driving a nightmarish experience for motorists especially after dusk as the stretch is bereft of lighting facility.

The Oyamari Road linking the national highway was thrown open to vehicular traffic in February. A few days ago sponge materials brought in a mini goods carrier were dumped along this stretch.

The vacant site along the stretch provides a perfect spot for those wanting to dump materials under the cover of darkness in the absence of lighting facility.

Corporation authorities say some persons taking advantage of the darkness dump the waste materials during night hours.

It is strongly felt that necessary steps should be taken by the civic body to ensure that waste materials were not dumped along the stretch adjoining the Cauvery river.

It was also high time for the authorities concerned to provide lighting facility along the road which remains pitch dark in the night hours posing serious trouble for motorists.

A senior official of the civic body said steps would be taken to provide lighting facility along the road as this would deter those dumping waste materials under the cover of darkness.

The official said necessary measures would be taken to clear waste materials scattered along the stretch.