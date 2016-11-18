M. Navaneetham (24) of Kannakudi, who left her house on Wednesday was found hanging from a tree at Kannakudi near Siruganur on Thursday.

Her father G. Rajendran has lodged a complaint to the police suspecting foul play in the death. She was married to Murugaiyan, a lorry driver, six years ago and the couple have three children. Sources said she left her house on Wednesday and did not return. She was found hanging from a tree. Police sent the body for post mortem at the Lalgudi Government Hospital. Relatives of the victim refused to accept the body demanding the police to alter it as as a case of murder. The Siruganur police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure treating it as suspicious death.