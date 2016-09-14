Electronic voting machines would be used for the elections to the urban local bodies and ballot boxes for the rural local bodies, Collector K.S.Palanisamy said here on Monday. Speaking at a consultative meeting with representatives of recognised political parties here, he said 2,234 polling stations would be set up in rural areas and 1,181 in urban areas. One polling station would be set up for every 1,200 voters in urban areas and every 1,000 voters in rural areas. In urban areas, there will be at least one polling station for every ward, he said.