The Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) will convene a meeting of entrepreneurs of Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts to invite them to set up plants at its industrial estate developed about a year ago.

A decision to this effect has been taken by the SIDCO authorities in the wake of poor response from entrepreneurs to take maximum advantage of the estate located on the prime area of the Tiruchi – Pudukottai National highway.

An official said that the SIDCO had developed a piece of land measuring 19.92 acres at Mathur with 40 industrial plots. The development work with adequate infrastructure including water supply through an overhead tank and erection of street lights was completed about a year ago. “Although we had been motivating entrepreneurs to set up units, response has been lukewarm. So, the SIDCO has planned to convene a meeting of the entrepreneurs soon,” the official added.

The area of the plots measured between eight cents and 74 cents indicating that the industrialists had wide option to choose the site required in commensurate with their productivity and demand. The SIDCO would allot the plots on a long lease for 30 years and the price had been fixed at about Rs. 51.54 lakh an acre. Although the overhead tank had been constructed, it will be put to use only after the entrepreneurs set up their units. Similarly, street lights would be fitted on the poles in course of time.