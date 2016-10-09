RECOGNITION:Lifetime achiever awardees Bairava Rathinam (left) A. Mahakrishnan (second from left) and Senthamilselvi,(second from right), K. Kodi, Senior dermatologist award (fourth from right), Patrick Yesudian (third from left) at a conference in Tiruchi on Friday.— Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

Dermatologists need to attach more importance to medical dermatology than cosmetology, observed speakers at the inauguration of the south zone conference of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) here on Friday.

The 20th Dermazone South and 7th Cuticon Tamil Nadu conference, organised jointly by Tiruchi Derma Club and the IADVL, got under way in the city with a host of scientific sessions being lined up over the next three days.

Inaugurating the conference, M.S.Ashraf, former national vice-president, Indian Medical Association, observed that dermatology had become a sought-after specialisation. Skin disorders, Dr.Ashraf said, could be indicators of other ailments and it was important that they were properly treated by specialists. When in doubt, general practitioners should get specialist opinion, he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Patrick Yesudian, senior dermatologist, underlined the importance of medical dermatology, which was “the foundation of specialisation,” rather than procedures. “Skin disorders call for careful attention and vision diagnosis played the most important role,” he said. Dermatologists should also have the “grace of humility” and be ready to learn from faults rather than standing firm on the initial diagnosis, he added.

Earlier, Dr.Yesudian presented life-time achievement awards to Dr.Byravarathinam, Dr.A.Mahakrishnan and Dr.S.Sentamilselvi in recognition of their contributions and service. K.Kodi, senior dermatologist of the city, was also honoured.

Various scientific sessions and panel discussions on a range of topics on dermatology would be held during the conference, according to N. Balasubramanian, organising secretary of the conference. S.L. Mohammed Lebbay, chairman, Narmatha Srinivasan, joint secretary, and K.Ganapathy Sundar, scientific chairman of the conference, spoke.