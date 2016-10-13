A free health camp for construction workers was organised under the auspices of the Tiruchi Chapter of Builders Association of India here recently.

In all, 360 workers including 150 women were screened. Clinical tests on blood pressure, sugar level and blood sugar were conducted. “But, most workers needed special treatment for eye ailments and we have made arrangements for their referral treatment,” said J. Sankaran, Chairman of the Tiruchi Chapter of BAI.

R. Devarajan, senior past chairman, was among those present.

Later, M. Thirusanga, State Chairman of BAI, gave away Rs. 10,000 each to eight poor students for pursuing their diploma course in civil.

Besides, ‘Karikalan’ award was conferred on J. Ramanan, C. Natarajan, R. Pandian, M. Swarna Ganesh, Noor Mohamed, R. Chandrasekaran and S. Saravanan in recognition of their service and contribution in their chosen fields.