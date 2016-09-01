A three-member team from the Medical Council of India (MCI) on Wednesday visited the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College here.

They inspected the facilities including class rooms, hostels, laboratories and others available on the college campus. They visited the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), which is attached to the medical college. They took stock of number of in-patients and out-patients in the medical college hospital. They verified the available faculty members attached to the medical college. They crosschecked whether there were anomalies or not. They paid special attention to check whether the “shortcomings” noted during the previous inspections had been rectified or not.

The team met the faculty, nurses and other paramedical staff of the medical college and hospital. They held discussion with Marry Lilly, Dean of the hospital. She explained the steps taken by the college to meet the MCI requirements. Barring some discrepancies, the team is said to have expressed happiness over the overall infrastructure for admitting 50 additional students in MBBS course for the year 2017-18. Sources said the team would submit a report directly to the Medical Council of India (MCI) for according permission for 50 additional MBBS seats next year.

Ever since the State government decided to increase the strength of MBBS seats from 100 to 150 in 2012-13, the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College has been facing an uphill task to fulfil the conditions of the MCI every year for admitting 50 additional seats. The college has so far got permission for four batches since 2012-13. If the college is managed to get MCI nod for the fifth batch, it is said the MCI will give long term approval for 50 additional seats in addition to the original sanctioned strength of 100 seats.