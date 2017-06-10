MCI team to visit KAPV medical college soon

more-in

A team from the Medical Council of India (MCI) team is likely to visit KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in the city soon to assess the infrastructure available for granting permission to offer 10 post graduate seats in MS (Orthopaedics).

Inaugurating a high-tech orthopaedics operation theatre complex and trauma super speciality block at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital attached to the college, S. Marry Lilly, Dean, said that the State government and the Department of Medical Education had already approved the plan for offering 10 PG seats in MS (Orthopaedics).

A proposal had been sent to the MCI seeking permission. The visit of MCI team was expected any time this month. It would study the infrastructure, facilities and other aspects. If the MCI gives its nod, the college would offer MS (Orthopaedics) course from 2017-18.

She said that three elective operation theatres had been opened at the trauma care super speciality block. While a theatre was meant for doing spine and trauma surgeries, other theatres would be used for joint replacement and arthroscopy surgeries.

P. Mathivanan, Head, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, said that it had been planned to carry out surgeries six days a week.

On an average, the department received 500 to 600 patients a day. The new facilities would be helpful for patients, who needed spine, trauma and joint replacement surgeries. The rate of surgeries could be increased by 25%.

G. Anitha, Medical Superintendent, T. Karunakaran, Resident Medical Officer, K. Kalyanasundaram, A. Srinivasan, Associate Professors, Kumaresapathy, Senior Assistant Professor, KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College participated.