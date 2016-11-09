: Marketing creates brand valuation and bad marketing can destroy it, observed Srinivasan K.Swamy, Chairman and Managing Director, R.K.Swamy BBDO, here on Tuesday.

Speaking at ‘CXO Connect,’ organised by Confederation of Indian Industry, Young Indians, Tiruchi Chapter, and Bharathidasan Institute of Management, here, he gave an overview of brand marketing in a presentation titled, “Growth, decline and growth of brands.’

Tracing the growth, decline and rejuvenation of different brands, both national and international, Mr.Swamy said marketing actions determine the brand valuation. Marketing, right from pre-purchase, purchase and post-purchase, is lot more complex today. “Just as we need to refresh and relearn, brands too need to be rejuvenated to help them keep moving,” he observed.

Brands that are 10 years of age and more are susceptible for ageing. While some brands are rejuvenated, others get outdated and irrelevant, he said.

S.Sampath, Chairman, CII, Tiruchi zone, emphasised the need for continuous improvement in business to embrace change. Defining and sharing goals to take people along and engaging the minds of people to contribute for the growth of the organisation were vital. The four Ps -- long-term philosophy, right processes, developing people and partners and continuous solving of root problems -- were important for growth, he said.

B.Prative Chend, Chair, Young Indians, Tiruchi Chapter, S.Sundar, Associate Professor and Controller of Examinations, Bharathidasan Institute of Management, were present.