However, officials have made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the test

There was a large-scale absentees for the written examination for recruitment of Group IV cadre conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Sunday. Officials made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the test across the central region.

In Tiruchi district, of the 68,015 candidates, 53,740 candidates. As many as 14,275 candidates abstained for the test. K. S. Palanisamy, Collector, inspected the arrangements at E.R. Higher Secondary School.

In a release issued here, he said that adequate arrangements had been made at 156 centres across the district. Mobile units were also been constituted for ensuring smooth conduct of the test.

In Thanjavur district, P. Ramamurthy, Member of the TNPSC, inspected the arrangements at a few centres. A. Annadurai, Collector, visited the centres at Meenakshi Chandrasekar College of Arts and Science in Pattukottai and Enathi Rajappa Arts and Science College. The Collector said 9,215 persons abstained from the test. Of the total 47,749 candidates, 38, 534 candidates appeared for the test.

In Pudukottai, S. Ganesh, Collector, said of the total 27,449 candidates, as many as 22,443 candidates appeared for the test. As many as 5,006 candidates abstained from the test. He said that 16 flying squads were set up for the smooth conduct of the test.

S. Palanisamy, Nagapattinam Collector, said that special arrangements were made for scribes facilitating the visually-challenged person. Of the total 31,162 candidates admitted to 19 centres, 25,682 turned up. There were 5,480 absentees.

In Perambalur district, 2,776 candidates could not make it for the exam. Of the total 13,712 candidates, 10,936 appeared. K. Nandakumar, Collector, said that the proceedings were videographed.