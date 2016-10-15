Police gave the name of the deceased as P. Bose, a retired loadman in the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies godown at Solamozhi Nagar. There were injuries on the back of the body. Locals who noticed the corpse alerted the police. The accused involved in the crime was yet to be established and the motive being investigated. Samayapuram police have registered a case.

A 60-year-old man was found murdered on a field near Solamozhi Nagar in Samayapuram police station limits on Friday.

