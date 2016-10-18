With the harvest of paddy crop nearing completion in and around Lalgudi in the district, there has been a big demand for hay among the livestock owners of neighbouring districts who have been making a beeline to Lalgudi to purchase the hay to feed their milch animals.

A couple of farmers from Kodumbalur near Pudukottai, said that non-availability of hay in Pudukottai district forced them to purchase it at Peruvalappur village in Lalgudi block.

“We conducted a village-wise search in the banks of the river, as we were aware that the harvest of paddy was in progress,” said V. Raju, one of the farmers from Kodumbalur.

Another farmer, Natarajan of Viralimalai said that he incurred a huge expenditure for transporting hay from Peruvalappur to Viralimalai.

The farmers said that they had to shell out Rs. 15,000 for taking the hay from Peruvalappur to their village in Pudukottai district. The farmers said that till a couple of years ago, they managed the situation by feeding their milch animals with maize straw. “But, due to failure of monsoon, maize was not raised in the villages in Pudukottai district, leading to a scramble for hay,” they said.

The growing demand for hay can be gauged from the fact that the livestock owners purchase the hay even as mechanical harvest is in progress right on the fields. This provides an opportunity for labourers to earn some additional wages. “At least 11 labourers are needed for taking the hay from the fields and for loading it on the tractor,” said Mr. Natarajan. The hay will be sufficient for them to feed their cows for a period of six months, he added.

