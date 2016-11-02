Quality Month observation inaugurated

Quality assumed utmost importance given the prevailing environmental issues and emission norms. Continuous improvement, performance excellence and speed of response were the corner stones which determine quality of business, products, processes and systems of a company, said R.Rajamanohar, General Manager-in-charge, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tiruchi, here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the Quality Month observation in the presence of product and department heads, representatives of unions, engineers and officers’ associations and senior officials, he urged all employees to re-dedicate themselves to maintain product quality consistently. He reiterated the need for building robust systems and procedures to improve quality continuously.

Underling the importance of imbibing the quality systems and procedures among young employees in the quest towards performance excellence, he called upon senior employees to guide the younger generation.

Mr.Rajamanohar administered the Quality Pledge in English while G. Jayaprakash, General Manager, Seamless Steel Tube Plant, and V.Ravindran, General Manager, Commercial, Marketing, Proposals (Fossil Boilers) and Logistics, administered the pledges in Tamil and Hindi respectively. G.Mathivanan, General Manager, Quality, and U.Revisankaran, Additional General Manager, Quality Assurance, BHEL, Tiruchi, spoke. Over 50 training and lecture programmes have been lined up as part of the observation to benefit around 2000 employees, a press release said.