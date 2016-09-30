The Rameswaram – Manduadih weekly express train suffered detention for nearly two hours at Tiruchi railway junction on Thursday due to locomotive failure.

The train which arrived at Tiruchi Junction at around 4 a.m. could not proceed as the diesel locomotive hauling the express developed a technical snag.

Consequently, a relief loco was pressed into service to haul the express train. However, there were some problems in coupling leading to further delay.

The carriage and wagon staff of Tiruchi rectified the coupling problem and thereafter the train left the station after nearly a two-hour-long detention, the sources said.