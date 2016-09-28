Workshop on subsidy schemes

Bankers should give a push to term lending to agriculture sector by taking advantage of the Central government-sponsored subsidy schemes on offer, said K. Jeevanandham, Chief Regional Manager, Indian Overseas Bank.

Inaugurating a workshop on Central government-sponsored subsidy schemes for representatives from banks, sugar companies, voluntary organisations and farmers’ producer companies organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) here recently, he said that banks are required to lend at least 18 per cent of their total lending for agriculture and efforts need to be made to identify potential activities on a cluster basis.

S. Suresh Kumar, Assistant General Manager, NABARD, Tiruchi, said that under the credit-linked subsidy programme, the Centre had set a target of installing 2,400 solar pumpsets in the State out of 30,000 solar pumpsets proposed for the country during the year.

He indicated that NABARD could extend up to Rs.3 crore as advance subsidy to banks for pushing the scheme.

A representative from Surya Power Magic, one of the approved manufacturers of solar pumpsets, made a presentation on different models of solar pumpsets and said the company had entered into tie-up with 11 banks for implementing the scheme. Muhammadu Zacariya, an agro-based entrepreneur, shared his experience with solar pumpset installed in his field.

Diraviam, Programme Director, Saraswathi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Karur, explained the salient features of Agri Clinic and Agri Business Centre scheme, which envisages establishment of agri ventures and extension services by agricultural graduates and agricultural diploma holders.

Experts elaborated on Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme, National Livestock Mission, National Programme on Organic Farming, Agri Market Infrastructure covering storage and non-storage infrastructure and solar lighting scheme.