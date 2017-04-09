Law is the lifeblood of the Constitution, says HC Judge

more-in

“Law is the lifeblood of the Constitution and muscle of the justice machinery”, Rajiv Shakdher, Judge, Madras High Court, observed here on Sunday.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the 13th Nani Palkhivala Memorial Tax Moot Court Competition conducted by the School of Law, Sastra University, Mr. Shakdher paid rich encomiums to the late Nani Palkhivala and recalled his contributions to Indian law starting from the Kesavananda Bharati case. Terming Palkhivala as an ‘accidental lawyer’, Mr. Shakder spoke of how the legendary jurist transcended from being a good lawyer to a great lawyer by his charities and advised students to idolise the inspirational personality that Nani Palkhivala was and remain guided by his persuasive advocacy skills to shape a professional career in law which he claimed was “gaining its pre-eminent status.”

His colleague Dr. Anitha Sumanth spoke of the thrilling experience of practising law as a profession while Senior Advocate N. Venkatraman iterated the need for commitment to a cause without selfish interest and encouraged the students to contribute to the democratic functions that benefit the society.

All the three were members of the jury that declared the team from Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law, Pune, as winners. The team was awarded a trophy and cash prize of ₹50,000. In a closely contested final round, the team from the Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar, bagged the runners up trophy and cash prize of ₹25,000.

The Moot Problem, drafted by M/S. Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Partners was on the constitutional aspects of entry tax. Over 40 Law Schools participated in the national moot competition from which 20 teams were invited to make their oral presentations. Sastra University Vice-Chancellor R. Sethuraman and Head of the Department, School of Law, Sastra University, P Ravishekararaju were present.