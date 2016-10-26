Tirumangalam Road branching off from the town is an important route connecting Lalgudi with Tirumangalam. A large number of tractors and lorries laden with farm produce from the interior villages in and around Tirumangalm reach Tiruchi via Lalgudi.

But poorly maintained road has been causing a concern to the residents who plead for immediate action for laying the road connecting Lalgudi with Tirumangalam. The problem gets aggravated due to the presence of an irrigation channel of Malattar which is located in the area. The dried up channel is being more used for dumping plastic waste and garbage.

Vasantha and Nandakumar, both residents, said that a large number of residents let out sewage from their households into Malattar channel resulting in stagnation of polluted water at several places. “It transforms the channel as a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” they said. A few broiler units located in the vicinity has been compounding the problem polluting the stagnant water. The residents plead for a comprehensive plan for the development of the area.