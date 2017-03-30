‘Kudimaramathu’ work gains momentum

Desilting work under way at Poovalur near Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Renovation of various irrigation tanks and canals, taken up under the State government’s initiative to revive the system of ‘kudimaramathu’ has gathered pace in the district.

It is the traditional practice of stakeholders taking part in maintenance and management of irrigation systems.

According to Public Works Department officials, 58 works have been taken up in the district with an allocation of ₹4.3 crore from the State government.

The works to be executed with the involvement or contribution of ayacutdars are in various stages of progress, they said.

While the River Conservation Division of the PWD is executing 34 works in the district, the Ariyar Division would oversee the execution of works at 24 other places, they said. Now works are in progress on the Old Peruvalai Canal in Madakudi, Santhapadi and Valakurichi.

Work is under way on renovating the supply channel of the Madhanam tank in Poovalur village near Lalgudi. The canals have been heavily silted up over the years and silt accumulation is being removed.

Similarly, wild weed growth is being removed. The renovation of the canal would benefit a large number of farmers.

The Madhanam tank bed would be desilted, the officials said. Prominent works to be taken up include removal of silt in various stretches of Peruvalai canal, Nandiyar Main channel, Kudamuritti drainage canal, Srirangam Nattuvaical, Kondaiyampettai, and some major tanks such as Pirattiyur, Thuraikudi, Suriyur big tank, Kannakudi , Ottathur, Kothamangalam big and small tanks, Sikkathambur, Serukudi, Soorampatti, Maradi and Ammangudi tanks.