Kasturiranga Iyengar remembered

The Town Higher Secondary School Association Member R. Viswanathan and CUB Deputy General Manager S. Rajam distributing prizes to students on the occasion of the birth anniversary of S. Kasturi Ranga Iyengar in Kumbakonam on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

Speakers recalled the social, political and professional contributions of former Editor and Managing Director of The Hindu, S. Kasturiranga Iyengar, at special meeting held at his alma mater the Town Higher Secondary School here on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday.

The Old Students Association of the Town Higher Secondary School and The Hindu jointly organised the event.

S. Rajam, Deputy General Manager, City Union Bank, spoke of the virtues of the teachers of the school who created a legion of stellar students including mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan, Kasturiranga Iyengar, noted physician S. Rangachari, percussionist former Union Minister and famous industrialist T.T. Krishnamachari, Umayalpuram Sivaraman, industrialist Shiv Nadar of the HCL and vocalist Maharajapuram Santhanam.

Mr. Rajam urged the students to imbibe qualities such as respect to teachers which would stand them in good stead, making them leaders in their own right.

He pointed out that Kasturi Ranga Iyengar had provided the opportunity to enterprising youth even in rural areas to carve out a career from their young days in steering The Hindu successfully.

Traversing the path paved by Kasturi Ranga Iyengar, The Hindu has always stayed abreast of the times, imbuing his ideals in undaunted truth, indisputable integrity, pioneering professionalism, unswerving commitment to the cause of society and unshakeable nationalism, he observed.

A total of 21 student toppers in general proficiency were given prizes on the occasion.