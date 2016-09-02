Collector K. Govindaraj on Thursday released the draft electoral roll for three constituencies, except Aravakurichi constituency in the district where polling for the Assembly election has been postponed.

The district, as per the poll roll, has 8,41,528 voters with 4,05,280 men and 4,32,097 women. Forty five voters have been categorised under “others.”

Karur constituency has the maximum number of voters in the district with 2,32,103. Of them 1,11,082 are men and 1,21,019 are women. Maximum number of other voters has been reported in Krishnarayapuram constituency in the district.

In Kulithalai, there are 2,07,657 voters. Of them women voters are 1,05,280 and men voters total to 1,02,375. There are 2,01,688 voters in Krishnarayapuram (reserve) constituency with 98,923 men and 1,02,724 women. The number of other voters is 45.

Mr. Govindaraj said that the draft electoral roll would be kept for public verification in all polling booths. January 1,2017 would be the qualifying date for carrying out changes in the electoral roll. It would be carried out till September 30. Those who attained the age of 18 could apply for inclusion by submitting Form No 6 at the respective Electoral Registration Offices. Special camps would be conducted on September 11 and 25.

As per the draft electoral roll released by Collector A. Saravanavelraj, the district has 4,94,513 voters with 2,46,046 men, 2,48,463 women and 4 third gender voters.

While Ariyalur constituency has 2,45,276 voters, Jayankondam constituency has 2,49,237 voters. Of total voters, there were 1,22,538 men, 1,22,734 and two in others category in Ariyalur constituency. Similarly, in Jayankondam constituency, 1,23,508 are men and 1,25,729 are women voters.