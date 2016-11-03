R. Emperumal, a national award-winning exponent of the ‘Karuppur Kalamkari’ technique of textile painting, passed away in the early hours of November 1, in his native village of Sickalnayakenpet, Thanjavur District. He was 75.

With his demise, the world of Indian handicrafts has lost a master craftsman who rejuvenated an art form that was originally used to adorn not just sacred structures, but also the garments worn by the erstwhile royals of Thanjavur.

Karuppur Kalamkari, which is also known as ‘Chithra Paddam’ (figurative drawing), has its origins in Andhra Pradesh. In 1540, the first Nayak ruler of Thanjavur, Sevappa Nayak, is said to have brought a group of Karuppur Kalamkari artists to work in the palace and temples, who later settled down in Sickalnayakenpet.

Mr. Emperumal traced his lineage to these traditional practitioners, and later went on to highlight the intricacy of Karuppur Kalamkari through his works that were exhibited locally and in foreign museums. His skill won him the National Award for a traditional art in 1987. He also trained and collaborated with his son Rajmohan in holding workshops.

While the art form initially had religious subjects such as the Ramayana, the Puranas and even Biblical lore, Mr. Emperumal was adept at utilising Karuppur Kalamkari in modern themes, particularly in signage. His Tanjore-style drawing of the mascot and logo of the 1988 Seoul Olympics have become permanent exhibits at the Olympics memorabilia museum in the South Korean capital. Mr. Emperumal has designed the emblem of the Bowdoin College, Massachusetts, United States, in 1991.

A labour-intensive technique, Karuppur Kalamkari requires the cloth to be prepared for painting with at least three separate chemical-free treatments (using a cow-dung paste) before it is ready for the next stage. A mixture of rice water starch and milk is then used to stiffen the cotton. The cloth base is then beaten till pliable before the artist can start the drawing. Natural brushes made from tree bark and bamboo pens are used with vegetable dyes to create the intricate paintings.

Mr. Emperumal is survived by his son Rajmohan and wife E. Banumathi.