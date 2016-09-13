About 500 members of the Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam were arrested here on Monday after they attempted to lay siege to the office of the Divisional Railway Manager demanding that 90 per cent jobs in Central government offices and public sector undertakings in Tamil Nadu be given to Tamils.

They also demanded that 90 per cent of the jobs in private factories and firms functioning in Tamil Nadu be given to Tamils. The stir was led by its president P. Maniarasan.

Holding their outfit’s flags, the members assembled near the Junction roundabout to take out a procession and lay a siege to the office of the Divisional Railway Manager near the Tiruchi railway junction. A posse of police personnel was deployed armed with ropes to prevent the protestors from laying siege to the DRM’s office.

Addressing the outfit members ahead of the protest, Mr. Maniarasan said that there were lakhs of educated unemployed youth in the State who could be appointed in Central government offices functioning in Tamil Nadu through the District Employment Office.