Girl in Tiruchi and another one in Puducherry knifed over soured romance

: Allegedly upset that his proposal has been spurned, a man stabbed a college-going girl on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Wendesday. The assailant, identified as Balamurugan, a marketing executive, attempted suicide soon after the incident.

A third-year B.Sc. Microbiology student of a private college in Tiruchi, 21-year-old R. Monica was attacked moments after she alighted from a bus at Bikshandarkoil in the evening. She sustained multiple stab injuries and was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in the city.

According to her father N. Ravi, who works as a head constable at the Airport police station in the city, Monica had alighted from the bus and was on her way home at Bikshandarkoil when she was stabbed from behind by Balamurugan who reportedly waiting nearby.

The injured girl was immediately shifted to the Tiruchi Government Hospital by a 108 ambulance. Police said initially Monica and Balamurugan had an affair but after her parents had disapproved of it, she stopped speaking to him. Mr. Ravi said he had clearly told Balamurugan not to follow his daughter.

The Kollidam police are investigating. Incidentally, the victim’s mother Fathima is a sub-inspector at Tiruchi Cantonment all-women police station.

Soon after attacking her, Balamurugan reportedly consumed poison and was taken to a private hospital in Tiruchi, where he was administered first aid. He was subsequently shifted to the Tiruchi Government Hospital.

Attack in Puducherry



A 19-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a youth near the campus of a private medical college and hospital in Oussudu on Tuesday after she spurned him. The jilted lover slashed the girl’s wrist and fled away.

Police said the girl Hanodonis, a first-year student, was in a relationship with the accused Ezhilarasan (19) of Iyyankuttipalayam. Hanodonis lived with her parents in the quarters of the private medical college and hospital.

The girl had a misunderstanding with Ezhilarasan and stopped talking to him. Ezhilarasan confronted her several times and tried to talk to her.

The girl informed her parents who lodged a complaint with the police. The police warned Ezhilarasan and let him off.

On Tuesday, the girl was returning home from college when Ezhilarasan stopped her near the private medical college and hospital. When Hanodonis did not respond, the accused whipped out a knife, attacked her and fled. Locals heard the girl’s scream and rushed her to the hospital where her condition is reported to be stable.

The police have registered a case and have launched a search for Ezhilarasan who is absconding.

(With inputs from S. Prasad in Puducherry)