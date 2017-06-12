JCC demands reconstitution of Convenor Committee

more-in

The Joint Co-Ordination Council of Bharathidasan University (Association of University Teachers and Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association) on Saturday urged the Governor Vidyasagar Rao to reconstitute the Convenor Committee, which will manage the day-to-day affairs of the University in the absence of Vice Chancellor, so as to give representation to college and university teachers.

In a statement, A. Gopalakrishnan, president, JCC, said that though the Syndicate Members impressed upon the representation to University teachers and affiliated colleges in the Convenor Committee in the recently held special syndicate meeting, the Higher Education Secretary had failed to listen to them.

Instead, he declared that he and Director of Collegiate Education would be the members of the Committee.

‘Bureaucrats control’

Contending that the decision of Higher Education Secretary was “unilateral, arbitrary and lopsided”, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said that the Convenor Committee, which was devoid of any teachers’ representative, would only be solely controlled by bureaucrats.

Since both the members were in Chennai, the day-to-day administrative and academic matters could not be addressed properly.

Hence, the Committee should be reconstituted immediately to provide wider representation in the interests of teachers and students, he said.