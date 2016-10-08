Jamal Mohamed College here has retained the men’s title in the Bharathidasan University inter-collegiate kabaddi tournament.

Twenty seven colleges in Tiruchi zone, comprising Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, and Ariyalur districts, and 26 colleges in Thanjavur zone, consisting of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Pudukottai districts, took part in the tournament. Two colleges from each zone – Jamal Mohamed College and St. Joseph’s College (Tiruchi zone) and A.V.C. College, Mayiladuthurai, and Mother Teresa Arts and Science College, Pudukottai, (Thanjavur zone) – qualified for the inter-zonal four-team league held here recently.

Jamal Mohamed College won all its matches in the four-team league to clinch the top spot. St. Joseph’s College with two wins and a loss and Mother Teresa Arts and Science College (one win and two losses) finished second and third respectively. A.K. Khaja Nazeemudeen, secretary and correspondent, Jamal Mohamed College, M.J. Jamal Mohamed, assistant secretary, S. Mohamed Salique, Principal, and B.S. Sha-in-Sha, Director of Physical Education, felicitated the students.