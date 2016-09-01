With many speed breakers in the city not laid as per prescribed norms causing a bad experience to motorists, civic activists strongly feel that the issue should be taken up seriously by the authorities concerned.

The issue of speed breakers of varying lengths and heights in the city was one among the myriad of public-related subjects raised during the monthly District Road Safety Council meeting held here recently. Although speed breakers have been laid in different parts of the city in a bid to curb accidents and check over speeding, they were not laid as per prescribed standards with no uniformity in respect of their height and length, say civic activists.

Unscientifically designed speed breakers could pose a serious problem to motorists who virtually encounter a back breaking experience while passing over them. Furthermore, absence of paint markings on speed breakers makes them invisible especially during night hours and monsoon which could jeopardise safety of motorists.

The purpose of forming speed breakers is to arrest over speeding and curb accidents. But if they were not laid as per prescribed standards and norms and not painted periodically with fluorescent markings, then they could threaten the very safety of two-wheeler riders and pillion riders, says C. Balasubramanian, a member of the District Road Safety Council.

Ill-designed speed breakers could cause back pain and neck pain for motorists of all age groups in the long run. It would aggravate further to those already suffering from back pain and neck pain no matter whether they were riding pillion or driving the vehicle, says M.A. Aleem, a city-based neurologist. Motorists would encounter sudden jolt and lose balance and fall down from the vehicle leading to fracture or head injury which could threaten their life, says Dr. Aleem.

At a time when there is a clarion call to curb accident rate, there is a definite need to lay speed breakers as per prescribed norms with fluorescent markings to ensure safety of vehicle users and install caution boards a few distance before, he added. Civic activists say the issue had not been addressed despite being raked up many a time at the periodic road safety council meetings here. Properly laid speed breakers should be painted periodically for better visibility.

Mr. Balasubramanian said it was reinforced during the recent Road Safety Council meeting that speed breakers should be uniformly laid. It was put forth at the meeting that the height of speed breakers at many places in the city should be reduced and painted regularly to ensure their visibility. Heeding to persistent demand, the district administration has instructed the City Corporation to regulate the height of speed breakers within the city. Further, the civic body has been asked to ensure proper paint markings in all speed breakers within the city limits.