: The Indian Institute of Management-T plans to conduct management and cultural festival for three days from October 21. Christened Dhruva’16, the event will host Lagori, a Bangalore-based band, known for its soulful music.

Prafulla Agnihotri, Director, IIM-T said that since its inception in 2011, the institute had established two events, Management Fest-Arcturus and Cultural Fest-Rhythm. This year, it would witness a new beginning playing host the biggest event by clubbing management and cultural festivals.

The festivals conducted by the institute had attracted talents displaying relentless competition and unforgettable spectacles over the years. With Dhruva, IIM-T would include more events and garner wider participation, with amalgamation being bigger and better than its predecessors and attracting an all-time high attention. Dhruva will be a blend representing a celebration of culture and a war of business wits.

He said that the institute had always valued the importance of hands-on experience and provided a constructive environment to supplement management theories and enhance the learning experience of students. Apart from the flagship events across business domains like marketing, operations, finance and human resource organised by the academic clubs of the institute, Dhruva would have a plethora of cultural events coordinated by various extra-curricular clubs as well.