The district administration has said that idols of Lord Vinayaga made for Vinayaga Chathurthi festival should be immersed in the following designated spots identified by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board: the Cauvery river between Melachinthamani and Srirangam Road in Tiruchi city, Uyyakondan channel at Somarasampettai, Peruvala Vaikkal at Manachanallur, Kattalai Vaikkal in Ramji Nagar, Ayyan Vaikkal at Lalgudi, Cauvery river (Vengur) in Tiruverambur, Mamundi river at Manapparai, Ponnaniyar river at Vaiyampatti and Boothanayagi Amman kovilkulam at Thuvarankurichi. Only idols made of clay without use of chemicals should be immersed in water bodies, a press release said .

