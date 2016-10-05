Members of the Makkal Adhikaram staging a demonstration in Tiruchi on Tuesday.— Photo: A.Muralitharan

The members assembled near the Central Bus Stand and garlanded the statue of Periyar and staged a demonstration thereafter

Members of the Makkal Adhikaram staged a demonstration here on Tuesday condemning Hindu organisations for “indulging in violent acts” in Coimbatore recently in the wake of the murder of a Hindu Munnani member Sasikumar.

As the demonstration was organised without permission from the police, the protesters led by its state organiser P. Dharmaraj were arrested.

The members assembled near the Central Bus Stand and garlanded the statue of Periyar and staged a demonstration thereafter. They also condemned the Coimbatore police for “allowing untoward incidents” and permitting procession. They alleged that some Hindu outfits had deliberately unleashed violence and sought a ban on these organisations.