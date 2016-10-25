St. Vincent Matriculation School and Amala Girls Higher Secondary School, Musiri, won the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively in the district sub-unior handball championship here recently.

The two-day tournament, played for Lions Club of Tiruchi Premier Rolling Trophy, was organised by the Tiruchi District Handball Association, Government High School, K.K. Nagar, and Lions Club of Tiruchi Premier. S.B.I.O.A Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Sri Vageesha Vidhyashram bagged the second and third spots respectively in the boys’ category.

G. Dinesh Kumar of St. Vincent school and A. Vasanth of S.B.I.O.A school were adjudged best player and best goalkeeper respectively.

Government High School, K.K. Nagar, and Periyar Maniammai Girls Higher Secondary School bagged the second and third spots respectively in the girls’ category. S. Anusha of Amala Girls Higher Secondary School and V. Vijayalakshmi of Government High School, K.K. Nagar, were declared best player and best goalkeeper respectively.

H. Shaik Tawooth, Lions second vice district governor, gave away the prizes in the presence of P. Suresh, president, Lions Club of Tiruchi Premier, G. Thiruvalluvan, District Inspector of Physical Education, M. Asok, patron, TDHBA, and R. Karunakaran, secretary.