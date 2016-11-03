The Highways Department has launched a greening drive across the district under the Green Roads initiative of the State government.

In the first phase, about 5,000 tree saplings are to be planted with 1,000 saplings to be raised in each of the five sub-divisions of Tiruchi, Thuraiyur, Manapparai, Lalgudi and Musiri. Some of the arterial roads in the city would be covered under the drive. The department has planted nearly 300 saplings along Khajamalai Road and Race Course Road around the Anna Stadium here in the past few days.

Besides, saplings are to be planted Khajamalai-Mullipatti Road, Amma Mandapam Road, the Coleroon south bank road and the stretch of Karur Highway from Chathram Bus Stand to Jeeyapuram. In an effort to protect the saplings from stray cattle, the saplings are provided with guards covered with a green cloth. With the North East monsoon setting in, officials said this was the right time to plant saplings. However, arrangements have been made to ensure that the saplings are watered regularly.

“We have taken care to plant well grown saplings so that their survival chances are higher. Once the monsoon turns active, the saplings will grow with vigour. The planting works are under way and will be completed soon,” a senior officer said.

“Though we have planned for 5,000 saplings initially, we intend to plant as many trees as possible in the city and other parts of the district,” he said.

Fruit bearing and shade giving tree varieties such as neem, pungai, vagai, illuppai, naval, magizham, shenbagam and tamarind are being planted. The saplings are mostly procured from forest and horticulture departments. Some sapling varieties are procured from other places such as Krishnagiri, Ulundurpet and Thanjavur.

The move has gladdened environment activists who have been crying hoarse over the felling of trees for road laying and widening projects. “This is a welcome move as many trees have been cut down for various road projects. The planted saplings should be maintained properly so that they grow well,” said K.C.Neelamegam, secretary, Thaneer, a voluntary organisation.