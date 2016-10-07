On a bright Saturday morning in late October 2005, a group of around 45 labourers, mostly women, were herded into a mini goods carrier so that they could be taken to a work spot near Thuvakudi on the city’s outskirts.

Carrying tiffin boxes, the labourers had no inkling as to what would befall them in the next few moments.

The freight vehicle which gained speed on the Tiruchi – Thanjavur highway overtook a vehicle and it was then that the driver noticed a government bus coming in the opposite direction and slammed the brakes to avoid a head-on collision. In a flash, the goods vehicle lost control and overturned thrice on the highway and hit the bus killing 17 labourers, including 14 women, on the spot besides causing injuries to several others.

The mass casualties shook the authorities and special drives were carried out immediately with goods vehicles found transporting people in gross violation of rules being seized.

However, the drive went on only for a while. The 2005 fatal accident involving a goods carrier is not the only one in the region to have claimed many lives.

Accidents involving goods carriers transporting people in brazen violation of rules and regulations and jeopardising their safety have been reported at different places in the central region.

The recent ones reported in Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts have claimed the lives of 25 persons.

Recurring accidents involving goods carriers transporting people seems to point to laxity in strict enforcement of rules by the law enforcers and Transport Department authorities.

Such gross violations are witnessed during political conclaves wherein party organisers mobilise crowd by bringing them on goods carriers right under the nose of the enforcement authorities.

Although the rule clearly stipulates that goods carriers are solely meant to transport only freight, it is often violated.

Despite safety campaigns and awareness programmes, this brazen violation of transporting people in goods carriers continues with impunity.

In one such tragic instance, seven school boys who hitched a ride on a mini goods carrier died after the vehicle collided with a private bus in June 2013 in Pudukottai district.

Such vehicles are easily available in villages these days and are engaged by villagers to travel as a group to attend either a temple festival or a marriage function. Many a time even workers are found being transported in goods carriers. This trend can be witnessed more in rural areas, said a senior Transport Department official here.

Transport Department officials say they do charge goods carriers found transporting people. Nevertheless, this doesn’t seem to deter drivers.

Transporting people in a goods carrier is an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act. This violation not only attracts penal action against the driver, but would also deny the right of compensation to people who are injured in the accident or the legal heirs of the deceased, says city-based advocate S. Martin.

Continued violation of goods carriers transporting people only points to lack of proper enforcement by the police and the Transport Department authorities, says Mr. Martin also a consumer activist.

Enforcement should be stricter and public should also desist from travelling in goods carriers, he added.