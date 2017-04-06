Golden Rock workshop to overhaul high horsepower diesel locos

more-in

The railway workshop at Golden Rock is all set to overhaul high horsepower ‘EMD’ type diesel locomotives soon.

The over 80-year-old railway workshop will be the first in the country to carry out periodic overhaul (POH) of ‘EMD’ locomotives which can travel at a speed of 140 kilometres per hour.

Necessary infrastructure facilities, including a huge shed inside the sprawling workshop has already been created to take up POH activity of ‘EMD’ locos which are presently in operation in the railway network.

The EMD locos which are due to arrive at the Golden Rock workshop for POH were put into service in the 1990s. The POH of EMD locos are done once in 18 years, said workshop authorities.

Initially, seven ‘EMD’ locos are to be brought to the workshop for a complete overhaul during the current financial year, said an official. These locomotives would come from the South Western Railway.

The over 4,000 horsepower ‘EMD’ locos which were earlier known as GM (General Motors) locomotives are larger in length than the conventional ‘Alco’ locomotives which are also used to haul freight trains, besides mail and express trains.

The Railway Board had earlier granted funds to the tune of over ₹20 crore to the workshop to put in place civil and electrical works besides procurement of new machinery to carry out the overhauling of EMD locos which are manufactured at the Diesel Loco Works in Varanasi.

The EMD locos would be completely stripped, overhauled and put back into service at the workshop, the official said. The workshop had already carried out overhaul of major sub-assemblies of the ‘EMD’ locos.